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Worker dies after falling from height at BTO construction site at Tanjong Rhu Road

An artist impression of Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II. The incident occurred at the its worksite, where the worker fell from height while concreting works were being carried out.

SINGAPORE – A worker died after falling from a height at a Build-To-Order (BTO) construction site in Kallang on Sept 28.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) said in a statement that the incident occurred at the Tanjong Rhu Riverfront II worksite, where the worker fell from height while concreting works were being carried out.

“We are saddened by the fatality and extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family,” said HDB.

It added that together with the contractor BHCC Construction Singapore, HDB will render all the support and assistance needed to the family.

All works on site have been suspended until further notice.

HDB said it takes a very serious view of the incident.

“Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter,” it said.

“We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksite.”

In response to a media query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at a construction site along Tanjong Rhu Road at around 4.20pm.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.