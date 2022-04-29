Worker dies after being struck by beam in second workplace fatality in a day

A Bangladeshi worker died on Wednesday after a steel beam he was repositioning toppled and struck him on the head, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

A 49-year-old man was arrested for a rash act causing death, the police said, but they did not specify how the two men were related, or what the rash act involved.

This was one of two fatal workplace accidents that took place on the same day, and the seventh workplace death this month.

In response to queries, MOM said the 42-year-old worker was repositioning steel beams at 7A Neythal Road in Boon Lay in preparation for storage and transportation. He was attempting to secure a lifting clamp to one of the steel beams when it suddenly toppled and hit him on the head.

The police said they received a call for assistance at around 1.55pm, and upon arrival, they found the worker motionless.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The worker's employer, Ace Surface Treatment, is the occupier of the worksite. The corrosion prevention solutions firm has been told to stop all repositioning works for steel beams, MOM said.

Investigations are ongoing.

An MOM spokesman said that as a general safety measure, heavy structures like steel beams have to be stable before anyone is allowed to work on them.

Hours before the accident in Neythal Road, another foreign worker died after he was run over by a prime mover in Yishun Industrial Street 1. The 39-year-old Indian national had parked it on a ramp in a driveway before alighting from it.

The prime mover started to roll forward a short while later, and the worker ran towards the front of the vehicle. "Unfortunately, he was run over by it," MOM said.

A manager of City Container (S), the worker's employer, told Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the worker was picking up cargo when the accident happened.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at around 8am. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two deaths on Wednesday took the total number of workplace fatalities this year to 16.

In a speech yesterday at the launch of a new National Workplace Safety and Health Campaign, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad highlighted Moderna Homes, which specialises in modular high-rise construction, as a good example of a firm that has taken time to look after its workers' safety and health.

The firm, a subsidiary of BBR Holdings, had no workplace incidents in 2020, and, to foster a culture of reporting incidents, the company rewarded workers who flagged safety concerns.

BBR Holdings senior manager Kelvin Ho said: "This culture and ownership need to be developed."

"It is not (something that is) done in just one day," he added.