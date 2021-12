Worker dies after being crushed under falling steel bars at worksite

A Bangladeshi construction worker, 31, died last Saturday morning after he was crushed under a load of steel bars that fell on him.

At the time of the accident, the steel bars were being lifted by a tower crane, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times.

The fatal incident occurred at a worksite in Bedok Reservoir Park, where a clubhouse for Home Team national servicemen (NSmen) is being built.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 900 Bedok North Road at about 9.30am.

The worker, who was employed by Chin Lee Construction, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The police and MOM are investigating the incident.

MOM has also told the occupier of the site, CMC Construction, to stop all lifting operations there.

There have now been at least 35 workplace deaths this year, compared with 30 deaths in 2020 and 39 deaths in 2019.

Last month, the Workplace Safety and Health Council had warned companies and workers to be vigilant and follow safe work procedures as the festive season approaches.

At least two workplace deaths occurred in November, both involving migrant workers.

On Nov 15, a 35-year-old Indian national slipped and fell to the ground while he was trying to board the platform of a boom lift from the fourth storey of a building that was under construction in Boon Lay.

On Nov 18, another Indian national, 43, was operating a vibratory roller, which is used to compact soil, when the machine toppled and trapped him in the cabin.

This happened at a worksite for the upcoming Changi East project, which includes the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5 and a third runway for the airport.

In the latest accident, the developer of the worksite is HomeTeamNS.

A HomeTeamNS spokesman said in a statement that the association is deeply saddened by the incident and it is working with CMC Construction to provide assistance and support to the deceased worker's family.

"We will work with our contractor... and extend full cooperation to aid the authorities in their investigation," the spokesman added.

The ground-breaking for the four-storey clubhouse in Bedok was done in 2019.

At the time, it was one of three new HomeTeamNS clubhouses that had been in the works.

The clubhouse in Khatib opened in April and the one in Bedok is expected to be ready at the end of next year. A clubhouse in Tengah will be completed between 2030 and 2035.

Costing an estimated $79 million, the Bedok Reservoir Park clubhouse will be water-themed and is expected to feature facilities such as an infinity pool and a three-storey indoor water adventure area with Singapore's longest indoor water slide at 114m long.