Worker, 62, dies after being caught between lorry door and forklift

SINGAPORE - A forklift operator died last Thursday (May 28) after he got caught between the door of a lorry and his forklift.

The 62-year-old Singaporean man, who worked for DNKH Logistics at 42D Penjuru Road, was operating the forklift when he stopped next to a lorry and tried to open its door.

But the forklift suddenly reversed and he was trapped between the door of the lorry and the forklift's chassis.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the police were alerted to the accident at about 2.15pm and the man was found lying motionless at the location.

He was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday that it is investigating the fatal incident and has stopped all forklift operations at the workplace occupied by DNKH Logistics.

The police are also investigating.

MOM's spokesman said DNKH Logistics was approved to operate during the circuit breaker period, which ended on Monday.

According to business records, the firm provides freight forwarding, and packing and crating services.

In a bulletin, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said forklift operators must engage the parking brake and switch off the engine once the vehicle is parked.

When the engine is running, they must stay within the forklift cage with seat belts fastened.

This latest fatality comes after Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad in April urged companies to use the Covid-19 downtime to improve WSH systems and processes, and highlighted an increase in workplace deaths during the first four months of the year.

There were 14 workplace fatalities recorded from Jan 1 to April 17, up from nine in the same period last year.

"This worrying trend reinforces the need for employers and workers to make workplace safety and health a priority, and press on with efforts to improve it even during this difficult time," said Mr Zaqy.

Of the 14 deaths, 12 took place between January and March, before on-site operations at non-essential services workplaces were halted as part of circuit breaker measures that kicked in on April 7.

According to MOM, the industries in which the workplace deaths occurred include construction and manufacturing, as well as logistics and transport.

Last year, Singapore saw 39 workplace deaths, the lowest since records were first compiled in 2004, although there was an increase in the number of injuries sustained at work.