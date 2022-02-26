Work to remove safe distance markers stops for now

Workers at Our Tampines Hub were already removing social distancing markers when word got to them that the introduction of streamlined safe management measures had been postponed.

They had already replaced the carpets, which had markers affixed, on Thursday at the venue's ground-floor Festive Plaza.

A spokesman for Our Tampines Hub said workers were supposed to take out markers placed on benches yesterday.

But at around 11.30am on Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced the postponement of streamlined measures due to the surge in daily Covid-19 cases.

Later that afternoon, Our Tampines Hub told the workers not to remove the markers on benches, although new carpets without the markers have since been laid.

The multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 had announced streamlined safe management measures on Feb 16, with changes to be introduced in phases - yesterday and on March 4. It was meant to make the rules easier for businesses and people to understand and comply with, and encourage a greater sense of personal responsibility. Safe distancing in mask-on settings was to be scrapped, among others.

For now, the brightly coloured stickers to ensure customers stay 1m from each other remain on the ground in many buildings, including Tampines 1 mall.

Ms Eliana Alcain, 26, assistant store manager at The Closet Lover, said: "We didn't receive any instructions from the management to remove the tapes and they don't impede our business."

Mr Sapar Karim, 42, a supervisor for clothing brand Mango in Isetan at Tampines Mall, said nobody told him and his staff to get rid of the stickers.

"We didn't receive any instructions from the higher-ups. As long as there are no instructions, the stickers will remain there," he said.

At Bukit Panjang Plaza, sales associate Muhammad Azahar ended up replacing the safe distancing stickers he removed from Tech House, the mobile accessories store he works at, with new ones.

"Either way, the tape was getting worn out and needed replacing," said the 30-year-old, who added that his bosses had told him to do it.

Some cheered the news that current measures will remain for now.

Student Nikki Loei, 21, who was at Tampines Mall yesterday, said: "Hospital staff are overwhelmed now, and the daily case count is so high. I don't see how easing measures would help our front-line workers."

But undergraduate Teh Wan Jan, 21, does not agree with the need to postpone streamlined measures.

"Everyone is now a close contact of a close contact. If we keep trying to gain control over Covid-19, it is just going to control us," she said.

However, retired shipyard welder Ho Soh Har said the authorities would not have taken the decision lightly.

The 77-year-old, who was resting at Bukit Panjang Neighbourhood 5 Park, added: "I never saw the point of putting markers in large, open areas that relatively few people visit, like parks, since the bulk of infections are from crowded and confined areas."

Since the onset of the pandemic, he has not been able to visit the Senja-Cashew Community Club near his home to watch the news on television and read the newspapers there, he said.

The newspaper reading corner had been removed - seats and all.

"There is nothing to do except to go to the park now. I can't meet my friends there (at the corner)," he said.

Streamlined measures would have also seen the return from yesterday of team sports for up to 30 fully vaccinated people.

Private sports facilities were told they could apply to Sport Singapore (SportSG) from Wednesday to be included in the list of venues for team sports.

The Straits Times understands that none of the private venues has received approval.

Under current rules, up to 10 fully vaccinated people can play together at selected ActiveSG and People's Association venues.

A SportSG spokesman said those who made bookings for team sports at ActiveSG venues prior to the postponement may send an e-mail to ActiveSG for a refund.

• Additional reporting by Kimberly Kwek