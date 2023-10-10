Work starts on CRL Punggol MRT extension; over 70,000 daily journeys to be shortened

The 7.3km extension to Singapore’s eighth MRT line comprises four stations: Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris. PHOTO: LTA
The Punggol station will be linked to the North East MRT line and Riviera stop to the Punggol LRT line. PHOTO: LTA
Residents would be able to travel between Punggol and Pasir Ris in 15 minutes when the extension opens. PHOTO: LTA
The CRL Punggol extension will be connected to the main CRL at Pasir Ris station. PHOTO: LTA
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
48 min ago

SINGAPORE - Construction has officially begun on the Cross Island Line (CRL) Punggol extension, which will shorten more than 70,000 journeys between Singapore’s north-east and east daily.

With passenger service expected to start by 2032, the 7.3km extension to Singapore’s eighth MRT line comprises four stations: Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris.

The Punggol station will be linked to the North East MRT line, and Riviera stop to the Punggol LRT line, while Pasir Ris station will be connected to the East-West MRT line.

Speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony held at the site of the future Riviera MRT station, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said residents would be able to travel between Punggol and Pasir Ris in 15 minutes when the extension opens, compared with a 40-minute bus ride at present.

More than 40,000 households are expected to benefit from the extension. It will also improve rail connectivity to growth areas such as the Punggol Digital District and Changi Aviation Park.

The CRL Punggol extension will be connected to the main CRL at Pasir Ris station.

Construction work on the first phase of the line, consisting of 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill, started in January.

Tenders on the second phase of the line, comprising six stations from Turf City to Jurong Lake District, are being called progressively. Engineering studies are under way for the third phase of the line.

PHOTO: LTA
