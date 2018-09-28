Wong Kim Yin to helm SkillsFuture Singapore from Oct 1, as incumbent chairman Tan Pheng Hock retires

SINGAPORE - SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will welcome a new chairman, Mr Wong Kim Yin, next Monday (Oct 1).

Mr Wong, who is group chief executive officer of Singapore Power, will take over from incumbent chairman Tan Pheng Hock.

Mr Tan will retire from the board on Sunday (Sept 30), the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Wong is currently the chairman of SP PowerAssets, Singapore District Cooling and SP Digital Holdings. He is also the director of SP Services.

He serves as chairman of SSG's committee for private education and is also a member of the board of governors at Singapore Polytechnic.

Mr Tan had helmed SSG since October 2016. He was also appointed a member of the former Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA) board in 2005.

From 2007 to 2016, he took on the role of WDA chairman, before the agency was restructured into SSG and Workforce Singapore.

In the statement, SSG said that Mr Tan played a pivotal role in developing an integrated, high-quality continuing education and training system that is well-regarded internationally.

During his term, he also led several major initiatives, including the development of the Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications system, the Skills Programme for Upgrading and Resilience, the Continuing Education and Training Masterplans, and the development and implementation of key SkillsFuture initiatives.

Some examples of these SkillsFuture initiatives are SkillsFuture Credit, MySkillsFuture and SkillsFuture Series.

SSG on Friday also announced four new appointments to its board.

The four new members are CapitaLand Group president and group chief executive Lee Chee Koon, Info-Communications Media Development Authority deputy chief executive of international and corporate Leong Keng Thai, PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Mohamad Saiful Saroni and Singapore Technologies Engineering president of new enterprise and ventures Russell Tham.

Three board members will be retiring. They are Parkway Pantai chief executive officer Joe Sim, Singapore Institute of Technology president Tan Thiam Soon, Singtel international group vice-president of business Soon Sze Meng.

With the changes, there will now be 15 members on the SSG board, comprising those from the public service, educational institutions, private sector and the unions.