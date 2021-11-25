Woman who suffered 80% burns trying to save fiance in Tanjong Pagar crash in positive spirits since discharge

SINGAPORE - After about four months in hospital, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, the 26-year-old who suffered serious burns attempting to save her fiance from a burning car, was discharged in June.

Ms Oh, a former air stewardess and getai performer, suffered severe burns to about 80 per cent of her body while trying to rescue Mr Jonathan Long, 29, and four friends, after the car crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar at around 5.40am on Feb 13.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Thursday (Nov 25), the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) confirmed that Ms Oh was discharged in June.

She recently posted a picture of herself and Mr Long with a heart shape on her Instagram stories.

She had been inactive on social media until March, when she posted a picture of Mr Long on her Instagram stories to wish him a happy birthday and say she missed him.

In September, she posted several pictures of dishes from different eateries on Instagram.

Mr Long, the driver, and four others in the car - Mr Eugene Yap, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29 - died in the crash.



Five people were killed in the crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13, 2021. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE



Ms Oh was taken to SGH and was warded in the intensive care unit. She was stabilised after a little over a week and moved to a high dependency ward.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday that she has been in contact with some of her friends through social media.

Those who spoke to the Chinese evening daily, including getai performer Komei Foong, said Ms Oh has remained in positive spirits, but needs the time and space to heal.

"She has been very positive, and people who don't know her might not even know what she has gone through," said Ms Foong.

"I hope to be able to meet and chat with her in person but at this stage, I think she still needs space."



Ms Raybe Oh, a former SIA stewardess and getai performer, suffered severe burns to about 80 per cent of her body when she tried to rescue her fiance. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Long's father told Shin Min that Ms Oh is still undergoing rehabilitation, skin grafting and physical therapy.

He added that he still treats her as his daughter and cares about her.