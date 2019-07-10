Woman warns of flasher in posts, man arrested

A man who was filmed flashing and harassing a woman in Clarke Quay has been arrested.

Earlier on the same day, the man, said to be aged 40, had harassed another woman around Fullerton Square, according to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News.

Ms Jewel Koh, who is in her 20s, had posted on Instagram about her encounter with the man near Liang Court on Sunday.

She said she had been at a hotpot restaurant with a group of friends and left around 7am.

While on her way to find a cab, she said she was grabbed tightly by a stranger. She freed herself, but the man followed her and his right hand was inside his shorts.

He later took off his shorts and tried to block her as she crossed a road junction, she said.

Ms Koh said in her social media posts that it was her first encounter with a pervert and urged people to be cautious and more aware of their surroundings.

In response to queries yesterday, the police said they were alerted to the Fullerton Square incident at 5.46am on Sunday. The man was arrested the same day for allegedly being a public nuisance.