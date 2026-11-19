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Woman to be charged after allegedly pushing, insulting ICA officers at Changi Airport

The woman had allegedly hurled vulgarities and insults at one of the officers before slapping him on the right thigh.

SINGAPORE – A 56-year-old Australian woman is set to be charged on Nov 20 after she allegedly became aggressive towards Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Changi Airport in August.

In a statement on Nov 19, the police said the woman was referred by a lounge staff member to ICA officers at the Terminal 3 arrival hall duty office at about 12.05am on Aug 21.

She had asked to be offloaded from her flight, which was scheduled to depart at 12.45am.

While officers were processing her request, she allegedly became aggressive and attempted to leave despite being told repeatedly to remain seated, the police said.

The woman then allegedly pushed against two officers to force her way forward.

In the midst of the incident, she also allegedly hurled vulgarities and insults at one of the officers before slapping him on the right thigh.

The police said that her conduct had caused annoyance to several members of the public who were nearby.

She was later arrested and handed over to the Airport Police Division.

She is expected to be charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties, using vulgarities against a public servant, and being a public nuisance.

If convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties, she may be jailed up to four years, fined or both.

For using insulting communication against a public servant, she may be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000 or both.

Anyone found guilty of public nuisance may face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.

“The police take a serious view of harassment and aggressive behaviour towards public servants and airport staff in the course of carrying out their duties,” they said.