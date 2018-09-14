Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into eatery

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into an eatery in Pickering Street yesterday morning. In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.42am.

The 53-year-old woman was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital, they added.

The Straits Times understands that she was a passenger in the car that crashed into Five Square, a bar located at Great Eastern Centre. She suffered minor injuries.

In a video posted on Facebook, what appears to be a black Toyota mounts the kerb before crashing into the glass facade of the place.

Passers-by can be seen rushing to help the vehicle's driver and passenger. ST understands that there is no suspicion of drink driving and that the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

Five Square said on its Facebook page a couple of hours after the accident that operations at the eatery were not affected. "We had a small accident this morning but thank God no one was hurt... It is business as usual," it said.

Police investigations are ongoing.