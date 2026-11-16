Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Woman taken to hospital after bee attack in Jurong West; hive removed by NParks

According to a social media post by someone who identified himself as the victim’s fiance, the incident took place along the junction of Jurong West Street 41 and Jurong Lake Link.

SINGAPORE – A woman was taken to hospital after she was stung by bees in Jurong West on Nov 15.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance in Jurong Lake Link at about 11.20am that day.

One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, it said.

The National Parks Board (NParks), in response to queries, said that following the incident, its contractors surveyed the area around Jurong West Street 41 and found a beehive at a height of about 20m on a tree.

The hive was removed at about 1.30pm on Nov 16, said NParks’ group director for streetscape Oh Cheow Sheng.

According to a social media post by someone who identified himself as the victim’s fiance, the incident took place along the junction of Jurong West Street 41 and Jurong Lake Link.

The post said the victim was chased by bees and repeatedly stung across her body while cycling.

She experienced vomiting and persistent diarrhoea after the attack, the post added.

“Doctors are monitoring her condition for possible complications arising from the extensive bee stings,” the post said.

NParks’ Oh identified the bees as Malayan honey bees.

They are often found in forests or densely planted parks, but may stray into urban areas, he said.

The bees forage actively after dusk and are often attracted to artificial light sources. Their hives are a single large comb and usually form underneath a sloping branch of a tall tree, Oh added.

“Honey bees are social insects that form colonies. They will readily sting to protect their hive when threatened or disturbed,” he said.

He advised caution when a hive is found, adding that the bees are generally more docile when they are foraging among flowers away from their hive.

For public safety, beehives found in public areas are typically removed by trained animal management operators, to prevent stinging incidents, Oh added.

“If you encounter a beehive, do keep a distance and refrain from disturbing the hive,” he said.

Members of the public may call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 for wildlife-related issues. More on what to do during bee encounters can be found at https://go.gov.sg/bees-and-wasps