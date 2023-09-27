Woman loses over $110,000 after downloading third-party app to buy durian tour ticket

SINGAPORE – A part-time bakery worker lost over US$81,000 (S$110,960) to scammers who siphoned money from her two DBS bank accounts after infecting her Android phone with malware.

Ms Lie, 52, had on Sept 10 chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for a $28 durian day-tour ticket to Kulai, Malaysia, from a tour agency called “GD Travel & Tour”.

She was attracted by the offer as she had enjoyed a durian tour in 2022 and contacted the seller on Facebook.

The seller texted Ms Lie on WhatsApp and instructed her through voice messages to download a third-party app called EG Store on her phone to browse the tour offers.

“I wasn’t suspicious of him. He had a strong Malaysian accent and sounded very sincere. He was patient and helpful with my questions about the tour so I believed him,” she told The Straits Times.

Ms Lie eventually did not buy the tour ticket as her friends did not want to go. She did not provide him with her banking details or address.

She did not think much about the incident until a week later when she was trying to pay her credit card bills. She noticed that she could not log into her Internet banking app after multiple attempts.

Her son, who wanted to be known as Mr Teo, called DBS immediately, thinking its digital banking services were disrupted.

It was only when a bank officer told Mr Teo that his mother’s account was locked on Sept 13 due to large transfers of US dollars that they realised something was amiss.

The scammers had raised her transaction limit and transferred over $110,000 out of two DBS savings accounts to five different bank accounts.

Ms Lie said she had set aside that money for her retirement and Mr Teo’s wedding in 2024.

“I cry every day and cannot sleep. This was my money saved over three decades. I deleted all the banking apps in my phone because I’m so scared,” said Ms Lie, who has three children.

Ms Lie sought help from DBS and reached out to Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal to waive the amount that was drawn from the bank accounts. She made a police report on Sept 18.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.