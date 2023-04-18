Woman in hospital after accident, man who was allegedly driving under influence of drugs arrested

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident with a van along Jalan Sultan on Tuesday.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.30am.

The 50-year-old driver of the van, who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and suspected of involvement in other drug-related offences, was arrested.

The woman was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

In a video shared on social media, the driver is seen lying on a pedestrian walkway along Jalan Sultan outside Textile Centre.

A road sign lies on the ground, presumably knocked over by the van.

Police investigations are ongoing.