Woman, granddaughter die after traffic accident, a week apart

A tragic traffic accident on March 22 claimed the lives of a woman and her granddaughter, the two of them dying within a week of each other.

According to Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the 69-year-old victim died in hospital on Sunday, five days after her family performed funeral rites for her five-year-old granddaughter.

Both had been critically injured in an accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 9 and Avenue 10 involving the van they were in and a car. The girl died on the day of the accident.

The police said that a 69-year-old man who was driving the van - believed to be the woman's husband - was taken to Changi General Hospital after the accident.

A 30-year-old man who was driving the car was taken conscious to the same hospital.

The police are investigating the accident.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the 69-year-old victim's son said his mother had a "beautiful smile, pure heart, and caring nature". "She was a true giver and always put others above herself."

In a separate post describing his daughter, he said: "Darling, I know for sure that you are in a beautiful place now with no worries, and that is the only assurance and thought that will keep Papa and Mama going.

"Our final instructions to you now are simple: Have fun, do and eat whatever you like and please come to us whenever you wish to."

The family had appealed to members of the public for eyewitnesses. Since then, some people have provided information to the family, the man said in an update to his post yesterday.

He added: "We will be awaiting further updates from the Traffic Police. For now, we would like to focus on our mother's funeral. Thank you for all your help."

Clement Yong