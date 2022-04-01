Woman gets Pofma warning over claim of child's virus death

A conditional warning has been given to a Singaporean woman who claimed last August that a child died of Covid-19 at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), and the death was deliberately not reported.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office said yesterday that an investigation found that the 47-year-old woman had concocted the false statement based on hearsay from an acquaintance.

The Pofma Office said the conditional warning was issued for "making a statement knowing or having reason to believe that it is false and likely to harm the public interest".

The falsehood caused public alarm and ran counter to efforts to combat Covid-19, it added.

This is the first such warning issued by the Pofma Office.

The investigation showed the woman was aware that no such death had been reported but went ahead to post the falsehood online.

It was also found she had taken steps to evade identification by using a social media account with a fictitious name, and falsely represented that she had "permission from girl's mummy to post on FB".

The Pofma Office issued her with a 24-month conditional warning. If she reoffends during this period, she can be prosecuted for the original crime. Under Pofma, a person convicted of an offence can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

The Pofma Office said: "Online falsehoods that sow public confusion affect lives and harm society.

"The Government takes a serious view of the deliberate communication of these false statements."

In August, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was aware of a false statement in a Facebook post on Aug 14 claiming a three-year-old had died from Covid-19 at KKH and this was deliberately not reported.

According to MOH, as at Aug 14, no child had died from Covid-19 in any hospital in Singapore.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung then instructed the Pofma Office to issue a general correction direction to Facebook, which had to carry a correction notice.