Woman gets hit by car while jaywalking across Thomson Road

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old woman was injured after she dashed across the road and was hit by an oncoming car in Thomson Road on Saturday (May 12).

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 3.30pm.

The accident occurred in front of a petrol kiosk near Novena Rise.

Police said that the pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Two videos of the accident circulating online show the woman attempting to jaywalk across the busy road.

She could be seen waiting behind a bus on the leftmost lane, before running across the remaining two lanes towards the central road divider.

She is then hit by a black car and falls to the ground.

Related Story Pedestrian crossings and the problem of jaywalking

In one of the videos, the woman could be seen lying on the road divider next to a green railing put up to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road at that area.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Statistics by the Traffic Police show that there were 161 accidents where pedestrians jaywalked in the first half of 2017, with about 30 per cent of these cases involving the elderly.

The figure has risen by 21 per cent, up from 133 in the same period in 2016.