Woman found dead in sea off East Coast Park likely drowned; no foul play suspected

SINGAPORE - The body of a 49-year-old woman was found in the sea off East Coast Park early on Friday.

Police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning near carpark C3 at 5.45am.

The woman’s body was retrieved from the waters and she was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A police spokesman said preliminary investigations did not indicate foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the scene was uploaded on the HardwareZone online forum on Friday.

The photo showed the area cordoned off with police tape and police officers around a blue tent, believed to have been covering the body of the woman.

The post on the forum also said there were three police cars nearby.