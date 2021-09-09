Woman fascinated by planes among 193 new SAF officers

Halfway through her university studies as a life sciences major, Lieutenant Tin Zi Xuan realised that she did not want a career in research.

Driven by a desire to serve the country and a fascination with the planes that ply its skies, she decided to take flight with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) as an air warfare officer.

"I wanted something more exciting and fulfilling as a career, at least for the next 30 to 40 years of my life, and I don't want to just be confined to lab work," said the 26-year-old.

After asking her male friends about military life, she officially signed on with the air force in July last year after graduating from the National University of Singapore.

Lt Tin was among 193 cadets who were commissioned as officers of the Singapore Armed Forces on Sunday, after they completed 38 weeks of training at the Officer Cadet School (OCS) in Joo Koon.

The cadets are receiving their ceremonial swords and letters of appointment at decentralised small-scale commissioning ceremonies organised at the formation level from yesterday to today, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

After commissioning, Lt Tin will be deployed as an air traffic controller, managing the launch and recovery of military aircraft in the tight Singapore airspace.

As the best trainee from her batch, she received the Sword of Honour, which came as a surprise to her.

"The other two candidates (for the award) were equally capable and competent. It's because of this that I realised that team excellence actually plays a lot of part in the RSAF as a whole," she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Speaking in a pre-recorded speech addressed to the graduands, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said the SAF has adapted quickly to maintain operational readiness and continue the training of personnel since the first Covid-19 case was detected in Singapore in January last year.

She noted that the SAF has achieved herd immunity through vaccinations. At least 92 per cent of Mindef and SAF personnel have been fully inoculated as at mid-July.

"As the SAF continues with its activities, I trust that as leaders, you will care for the people under your charge, and take the necessary measures to ensure their well-being," said Mrs Teo.

The importance of working well as a team was echoed by other newly commissioned officers, such as Second Lieutenant (2LT) Muhammad Ilham Rizqullah Rohaizad.

The full-time national serviceman, 21, was a cadet officer in the National Cadet Corps during his secondary school days, but training to be an SAF officer has been very different, he said.

The most memorable moments from his OCS experience came from the outfield training. While they were exhausting, everyone came together to support and motivate one another, said 2LT Ilham, who will be posted to a Guards unit.

Another Sword of Honour recipient, 2LT Benn Goh, 21, said his experience in OCS has changed the way he feels about national service - something which he was not enthusiastic about before his enlistment. He will also be posted to a Guards unit.

"What I really took away (from OCS) was the intangible things, such as the way you work with different people regardless of the way they work.

"At the end of the day, you're a team and you work together regardless of the difficulties you face, and you push through together," he added.