Woman driver injured in Pasir Ris accident involving seven vehicles

A 57-year-old woman driver was taken to hospital yesterday after she was injured in an accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

The accident involved four cars, a taxi, a motorcycle and a lorry.

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were both alerted to the incident at 11.25am.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle, which overturned after colliding with another car, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.

Three drivers managed to pull the woman, who was conscious, out of her car. She was then taken to Changi General Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.

Shin Min provided no other details about the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.