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Amoy Street accident: Woman dies in hospital after about a week; driver to be investigated

The 37-year-old female driver of one of the cars was earlier arrested for drink driving.

SINGAPORE – A woman who was taken to hospital after an accident involving three cars in Chinatown on Oct 17 has died.

The woman, 25, was one of two people seated outside a bar in Amoy Street towards Cross Street when the accident happened.

She and a 35-year-old man were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force had said earlier.

The woman later died in hospital, the police said in an update on Oct 26. Stomp reported that she died on Oct 23.

The 37-year-old female driver of one of the cars was arrested for drink driving and will be investigated for the offence of careless driving causing death under the influence of drink.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.45am on Oct 17.

A 39-year-old male car driver had minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

In photos posted on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page on Oct 17, a grey car appears to have crashed into the side of a building believed to be Far East Square.

The hoarding of the building where the car crashed shows the upcoming opening of music restaurant bar Hutaoli in the third quarter of 2026.

Another grey car and a blue car can also be seen in the photos.

In its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026. The number of injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026. The number of fatal accidents also dropped from 78 to 60.

The Traffic Police said the drop in fatalities was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders.

In August, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said in Parliament that 5,176 people were arrested for drink driving between 2023 and 2025.

In those years, fines were imposed in 3,020 cases , with offenders having to pay about $5,200 on average.

A total of 647 offenders were imprisoned, with the average sentence being 45 days.

In 40 cases , drivers were sentenced to lifetime disqualification from driving. For the remaining 3,243 cases, the average duration of driving disqualification was 38 months .