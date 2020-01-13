Woman collecting laundry falls from flat

The woman injured her head and broke a leg, her friend told Shin Min Daily News. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO
The woman injured her head and broke a leg, her friend told Shin Min Daily News. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
The woman injured her head and broke a leg, her friend told Shin Min Daily News. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO
The woman injured her head and broke a leg, her friend told Shin Min Daily News. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Published
1 hour ago
prisang@sph.com.sg

A woman was taken to hospital after she lost her balance and fell while collecting laundry at a fourth-storey flat in Whampoa Drive.

The police were alerted to a fall from height at Block 82 Whampoa Drive at 7.20pm last Saturday.

The woman, 27, was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman, a Vietnamese national, was staying at a friend's home with three others. The four of them were on holiday here.

She was scheduled to return to Vietnam yesterday, but will now leave later due to her injuries.

"Although her head was bleeding ... her head injury is not serious. However, her leg is fractured," the woman's friend told Shin Min yesterday.

A pole was seen dangling from a laundry rack outside a second-storey flat, two storeys below the unit which the woman was staying in, suggesting it might have broken her fall, reported the paper.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2020, with the headline 'Woman collecting laundry falls from flat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content