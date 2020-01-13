Woman collecting laundry falls from flat

A woman was taken to hospital after she lost her balance and fell while collecting laundry at a fourth-storey flat in Whampoa Drive.

The police were alerted to a fall from height at Block 82 Whampoa Drive at 7.20pm last Saturday.

The woman, 27, was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

Chinese-language evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman, a Vietnamese national, was staying at a friend's home with three others. The four of them were on holiday here.

She was scheduled to return to Vietnam yesterday, but will now leave later due to her injuries.

"Although her head was bleeding ... her head injury is not serious. However, her leg is fractured," the woman's friend told Shin Min yesterday.

A pole was seen dangling from a laundry rack outside a second-storey flat, two storeys below the unit which the woman was staying in, suggesting it might have broken her fall, reported the paper.