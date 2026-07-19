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Woman assisting police investigations for hurting teenage girl at *Scape football event

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A football event at *Scape on July 18.

A football event at *Scape on July 18.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM REDDIT

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Lok Jian Wen

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old woman is assisting the police with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt to a 17-year-old girl at youth hub *Scape on July 18.

The police said on July 19 that they received a call for assistance at 2 Orchard Link, the address of *Scape’s premises, at around 3.25pm.

The teenager was taken to hospital conscious, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A post on forum platform Reddit said a “fight” had broken out during a football World Cup event at *Scape on the afternoon of July 18.

*Scape organised a host of football events, including 3v3 tournaments, over the July 18 to 19 weekend.

The police and an ambulance were seen at the scene, the Reddit post said.

The Straits Times has contacted *Scape for comment.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.