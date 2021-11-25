Woman arrested for suspected drug offences, $268,000 worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old Singaporean woman was arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers on Tuesday (Nov 23) for suspected drug activities, with about 479g of heroin, 546g of crystal methamphetamine or Ice, 2,183g of ketamine and five strips of Subutex seized during the operation.

The street value of the drug haul was estimated at $268,000, CNB said in a release on Thursday (Nov 25).

Officers arrested the woman in Dover Crescent and found a bundle of heroin and other drug paraphernalia on her.Strips of Subutex and a minute amount of Ice were seized from a residential unit in the area while a bundle with about 546g of Ice and five bundles of ketamine weighing 2,183g were also found in a parked vehicle nearby.

The 479g of of heroin seized can feed the addiction of about 230 abusers for a week, while the 546g of Ice can feed the addiction of about 310 abusers for a week, said CNB in a release on Thursday (Nov 25).

Investigations are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, anyone found with more than 15g of heroin could face the death penalty. Those caught trafficking more than 15g of the drug may also face the death penalty.