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Woman arrested for drink driving after accident in Amoy Street; 2 people taken to hospital

In photos posted on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page, a grey car appears to have crashed into the side of a building believed to be Far East Square.

SINGAPORE – A 37-year-old woman was arrested for drink driving on Oct 17 after an accident involving three cars in Chinatown.

The police said they were alerted to the accident , which also involved two people seated outside a bar in Amoy Street towards Cross Street, at about 12.45am that day.

The two individuals , a 25-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, were taken conscious to hospital.

A 39-year-old male car driver had minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In photos posted on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page on Oct 17, a grey car appears to have crashed into the side of a building believed to be Far East Square.

The hoarding of the building where the car crashed shows the upcoming opening of music restaurant bar Hutaoli in the third quarter of 2026.

Another grey car and a blue car were captured stationary.

In its mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said more accidents and more people were getting injured in the first half of 2026 than in the same period in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

In August, Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said in Parliament that 5,176 people were arrested for drink driving between 2023 and 2025.

Fines were imposed in 3,020 cases, with offenders having to pay about $5,200 on average.

A total of 647 offenders were imprisoned, with the average sentence being 45 days.