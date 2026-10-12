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Woman arrested for allegedly stealing Swarovski bracelet from Changi Airport store

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The stolen Swarovski bracelet from the Changi Airport store was worth $255.95.

CCTV footage showed a woman taking the bracelet, worth $255.95, and leaving the outlet without paying. She was identified and arrested before her departure.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Laura Chia

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old woman has been arrested for the alleged theft of a Swarovski bracelet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Police said in a statement on Oct 12 that they were alerted to the theft at the Swarovski store at the terminal’s departure area at about 1.15am on Sept 26.

The shop’s retail assistant discovered that a $255.95 bracelet was missing from a display shelf, said the police.

CCTV footage showed a woman taking the bracelet and leaving the outlet without paying, the police added.

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the woman through ground inquiries and CCTV images.

The woman, a Chinese national, was arrested before her departure and the bracelet was recovered from her possession, said the police.

She is set to be charged on Oct 13 with theft in dwelling. If found guilty, she could face seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.

According to the police’s mid-year crime brief released on Aug 24, shop theft and theft in dwelling were among the top crimes of concern.

Theft in dwelling cases increased slightly to 730 in the first half of 2026, compared with 726 in the first half of 2025.

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Laura Chia is a journalist covering breaking news and current affairs, with an interest in sports. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.