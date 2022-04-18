Woman arrested for alleged sale of counterfeit goods, $62,000 worth of items seized

More than 2,400 pieces of trademark-infringing apparel, with an estimated street value of about $62,000, were seized. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Updated
Published
30 min ago

SINGAPORE - The police seized $62,000 worth of fake branded clothes after they raided a street market stall in Clementi and a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 51 last Thursday (April 14).

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in the sale of counterfeit goods, the police said in a statement on Monday.

More than 2,400 pieces of trademark-infringing apparel, with an estimated street value of about $62,000, were seized during the operation that also resulted in the woman's arrest.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, she can be jailed for up to five years, receive a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

The police reminded the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences.

The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

More On This Topic
Trio arrested for selling counterfeit goods online, over $170,000 worth of fake items seized in raids
Gadget spots fake luxury handbags with a 98.5% accuracy rate

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top