Woman arrested for alleged bid to smuggle cannabis in parcel

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for suspected drug-related offences after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle about 7g of cannabis and cannabis products in a parcel.

On Jan 20, ICA officers noticed anomalies in scanned images of the parcel, which had been declared as containing cosmetic products.

Further checks revealed cannabis, sweets believed to have been infused with cannabis, and vaporisers containing cannabis extracts in the parcel.

The officers then alerted the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a follow-up operation on the same day, CNB officers arrested the Singaporean in the vicinity of Upper East Coast Road.

They further seized 24 LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide, stamps and two vaporisers containing cannabis extracts.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act. The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, are offences under the Act.

In a news release yesterday, the CNB urged parents to play an active role in protecting young people from drugs, and to remind children to not consume unknown products or those offered by strangers. It said: "To entice youth to consume these products and to become addicted to them, these products are often disguised or marketed as candy or other food products, and sold in bright packaging designed to appeal to children and youth."