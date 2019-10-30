Woman arrested after allegedly throwing TV from condo unit

A 31-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly threw a television set from her 10th-floor condominium unit on Monday, with the police also investigating her for suspected drug use.

A toddler from the condo unit was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital as well, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force yesterday.

Chinese evening paper Shin Min Daily News reported that it understands the toddler is the child of the woman under arrest.

The incident happened in a condo at 6 Pasir Ris Link at about 3pm on Monday.

Police said they were alerted to a case of a rash act at 3.10pm and that the woman had been arrested in relation to the case and for suspected drug use.

One condo resident told Shin Min that he was preparing food with his family when he heard a loud sound.

The 43-year-old man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Frank, said: "A 50-inch TV set landed on the public path on the ground floor. Bits of it even landed on a balcony on the second floor. It was unbelievable. Fortunately, no one was passing by at the time."

Last month, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said more than 7,700 cases of high-rise littering were reported between 2016 and last year, ranging between 2,300 and 2,800 each year.

"To address this, the NEA has since 2012 deployed surveillance cameras with video analytics to catch offenders in the act. These cameras have contributed significantly to improving the NEA's enforcement effort," said Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor in Parliament then.

In the same month, a 47-year-old Australian man, Andrew Gosling, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with an instrument when a glass wine bottle he allegedly threw from a seventh-storey condo lift landing killed a 73-year-old man.

The management of the Pasir Ris condo had not responded to queries as of press time.

Clement Yong