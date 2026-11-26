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The suspect will be charged on Nov 27 and faces up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old woman will be charged in court on Nov 27 after allegedly pocketing money from job applicants under the pretext of helping them secure employment in Singapore.



In a statement on Nov 26, the police said the case came to light on June 16 when they received a report that a woman had collected payments from several job applicants after claiming that she could help them secure jobs locally.

Preliminary investigations revealed that instead of using the money to help the victims with their job applications, she allegedly spent it on unrelated matters.

Following investigations, police officers identified and arrested the suspect on Nov 26. She is believed to be involved in several similar cases.

The woman will be charged with one count of cheating, an offence that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

In their statement, the police urged the public to stay vigilant against people offering job placement services for a fee.

Job seekers should verify any requests for upfront payments, especially those supposedly meant for legal, administrative or processing purposes.

Anyone who suspects they are a victim of such scams should immediately notify their bank to block any fraudulent transactions and file a police report.