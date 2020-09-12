Woman, 71, hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Clementi

A 71-year-old woman was hurt in a four-vehicle accident in Clementi yesterday morning.

The woman, the driver of a car involved in the accident, was conscious when she was taken to the National University Hospital, the police said.

The accident, which involved a taxi, two cars and a lorry, occurred at the junction of Clementi Road and Ulu Pandan Road.

The police were alerted to the accident at 9.11am.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene, a red Trans-Cab taxi with a dented left front door was seen among the affected vehicles.

Police officers were also on site to direct traffic.

Jessie Lim