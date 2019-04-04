Woman, 69, dies after car accident; driver arrested

A 69-year-old pedestrian died from her injuries after an accident with a car in Hougang Avenue 8.

The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The police were alerted to an accident between a pedestrian and a car in Hougang Avenue 8 towards Hougang Avenue 7 at 9.58pm on Monday.

The elderly woman, who was unconscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, died the next day.

A passer-by told Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News that the woman had been jaywalking when she was hit by the car near the road divider.

She was sent flying upon contact with the car and was bleeding from her forehead, the passer-by said, adding that the woman was breathing but did not respond when several members of the public tried to talk to her.

Photos of the aftermath of the collision showed that the front of the car was dented, while part of the windshield and the left headlight were broken.