Woman rescued just before crashed car catches fire on CTE

SINGAPORE - A woman who crashed her car into the wall in a CTE tunnel on Tuesday (Nov 2) was rescued by two passersby just before the vehicle burst into flames.

The 33-year-old woman was later taken, conscious, to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) at around 5.05pm.

SCDF arrived to find the car crashed against the wall of the tunnel and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with one compressed air foam jet.

There were no other reported injuries.

In multiple videos circulating online, a black Honda Fit is seen engulfed in flames in the leftmost lane of the tunnel.

Motorists and emergency service vehicles were also seen waiting outside as black smoke poured out of the tunnel.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that two members of the public had quickly rescued the driver. Shortly after, the vehicle burst into flames.

It posted photos of the car’s burned-out shell and fire damage on the wall of the expressway.

“We have reached out to the two good Samaritans and commend them for their quick-thinking and selfless act,” said SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.