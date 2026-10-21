Woman, 19, assisting police investigations after car crashes into divider in Tampines

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The front of the car looks damaged, while a section of the metal railing is twisted and flattened.

SINGAPORE – A 19 -year-old woman is assisting the police with their investigations after the car she was driving crashed through a centre divider in Tampines in the evening of Oct 20 .

In response to media queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Oct 21 said they were alerted to the traffic accident at the junction of Tampines Street 96 and Bedok Reservoir Road at around 7.20pm the day before.

The vehicle was believed to have skidded at Tampines Street 96 , and a person was assessed by the SCDF for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to footage posted on social media by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, one half of a grey car can be seen mounted on the centre divider, near a signalised traffic crossing.

The front right corner of the car looks damaged, while damaged parts of the railings on the divider can be seen around the vehicle.

Debris, including what appears to be broken pieces of car windows, can be seen scattered on the road and a nearby grass patch.

Several SCDF and police vehicles and personnel were at the scene.

On Aug 28, the Traffic Police reported an increase in accidents and injuries for the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026, while the number of injured people increased from 4,894 to 5,090.