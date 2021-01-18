Woh Hup chairman Yong Nam Seng dies at 92

Construction firm Woh Hup's chairman Yong Nam Seng died last Saturday, aged 92.

Mr Yong took over the reins of the Singapore-based company from his father Yong Yit Lin in the 1950s. The older Mr Yong, who was originally from China, founded Woh Hup in 1927.

Under Mr Yong Nam Seng's leadership, the family-run Woh Hup built several Singapore icons, including Great World City in 1997 and Gardens by the Bay's conservatory complex in 2012.

It also completed the construction of Changi Airport's Jewel in December 2018 in a joint venture with Japanese firm Obayashi Singapore.

Woh Hup has over the years garnered multiple awards for its projects, including 344 safety awards since 1993.

Mr Yong Nam Seng leaves two sons, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Two of his children, a son and a daughter, have died.

Both of his sons are in the family business. Mr Yong Tiam Yoon is deputy chairman of Woh Hup while Mr Eugene Yong is the executive director.

Mr Yong Nam Seng's wake was held yesterday at 262 Holland Road.

The cortege leaves today for Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery for a private cremation ceremony at 3pm that will be attended by immediate family members.