Mikelle Heng showing where she was jabbed after receiving her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Nee Soon East Community Club. The vaccination exercise for Primary 1 to 3 pupils began yesterday at 14 paediatric vaccination centres islandwide. About 110,000 parents or guardians of kids in this age group are expected to progressively receive a link via SMS to book an appointment for their children. SEE THE BIG STORY A6