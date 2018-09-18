Winners, one and all

Chinese language teacher Teo Chwee Hock (in grey tie), 56, was one of the 10 teachers recognised at the Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards Ceremony last night.

Mr Teo, who has been teaching Chinese for the last 32 years, is seen posing with current and former colleagues from National Junior College - all of whom were previous winners.

The ceremony and appreciation dinner was held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore in conjunction with the 95th anniversary of Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

Winners were presented with a trophy and $1,500 each by Senior Minister of State for Education and Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat, who was guest of honour.

The awards, which are in their 21st year, recognise Chinese language teachers who have shown exemplary effort in teaching the language and culture. Lianhe Zaobao, zaobao.sg, and ZB Schools created the awards which are endorsed by the Education Ministry.