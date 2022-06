The Sports Hub is the most prominent example of a public-private partnership (PPP) that did not work out as planned. But PPPs have been around for some time, and many of them have yielded results.

On Friday, Sport Singapore (SportSG) chief executive Lim Teck Yin said the end of the Sports Hub PPP was not a failure as it was "a mutually agreed" and "amicable decision" between SportSG and SportsHub.