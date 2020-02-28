Wing Tai retrenches 20 workers as part of business restructuring; help given to those affected

SINGAPORE - Wing Tai Retail, which manages retail brands such as Dorothy Perkins and Uniqlo, is retrenching about 20 workers as part of business restructuring efforts.

The affected workers are "back-room support staff" and form less than 1 per cent of the company's retail headcount.

Wing Tai said on Friday (Feb 28) in a joint statement with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees' Union (Siseu) that it has been reviewing its business operations since late last year, in close consultation with the union.

"As a result of the review, the company has identified some job positions that will cease to exist," it said.

The workers, whom Siseu confirmed are back-room support staff and not retail assistants, will each receive a compensation package, as well as a one-time training grant in the form of a lump sum.

According to a tripartite advisory on responsible retrenchment, companies are encouraged to pay retrenchment benefits of between two weeks' and one month's salary per year of service, depending on the company's financial position and the industry norm.

For unionised companies, the norm is one month's salary for each year of service.

The affected Wing Tai staff are also receiving support from Siseu and the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), which are assisting with job searching, career coaching and employability training.

Ms Sylvia Choo, executive secretary of Siseu, said this move is not due to the Covid-19 situation, but has been in the works since last year, as part of Wing Tai's business restructuring.

She said: "Our key priority is to ensure that our workers are treated fairly. More importantly, we will also continue to work together with the relevant training and placement partners such as e2i to ensure that affected employees are able to smoothly transition into their next jobs. We also urge more workers to join the union so that we can come in to provide assistance, should and when the need arises."

Wing Tai Retail said in response to queries that it has been working closely with the union to ensure fair treatment and compensation packages for the affected staff.

"About 20 roles were affected, this is less than 1 per cent of our retail headcount. Added effort was made to assist affected employees to facilitate smooth transitions into their next jobs," it added.

When asked about whether the move will affect its stores, Wing Tai said: "With restructuring, store distribution will be reviewed."

Wing Tai Retail is responsible for managing the Southeast Asian presences of global brands such as Adidas, Topshop and Uniqlo.

Its announcement follows a report by The Business Times on Friday that local telco Circles.Life has ramped up its downsizing measures that began last November in the last two days, and has axed less than 5 per cent of the firm's global headcount so far.