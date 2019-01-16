Windy end to January with some warm days expected

SINGAPORE - The next two weeks are set to be occasionally windy on most days with some warm days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 16).

The prevailing north-east monsoon is forecast to continue for the rest of the month, and rainfall for January is likely to be well below normal.

Low level winds are expected to blow from the north to the north-east.

A monsoon surge over the South China Sea is expected to bring periods of showers over Singapore and the surrounding region on one or two days over the next week.

Singaporeans can expect passing showers, mostly during the daytime on a few days during the last week of January.

On most days in the next fortnight, daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

Warmer daily maximum temperatures of around 34 deg C can be expected on days when there is little or no rainfall.

In the first half of January 2019, daily temperatures ranged between 23.1 deg C and 34.8 deg C, with well below normal amounts of rainfall.