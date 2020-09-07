HOME IN FOCUS

Winds of change

Right: The windscreen of a Jetstar plane at Terminal 4 covered with aluminium foil to block out sunlight and ultraviolet rays to protect the cockpit. Far right: Rows of Scoot and Singapore Airlines planes parked at the airside of the airport. Engine
Changi Airport Terminal 2 standing empty after closing its doors from May 1 for 18 months to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The closure will, however, facilitate earlier completion of planned upgrading works.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The windscreen of a Jetstar plane at Terminal 4 covered with aluminium foil to block out sunlight and ultraviolet rays to protect the cockpit. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Rows of Scoot and Singapore Airlines planes parked at the airside of the airport. Engine covers (in red) help prevent wildlife, water, dust and oil from entering the planes’ engines.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers moving a Licuala grandis palm at the arrival hall of Terminal 2 late last month. The palms were being transferred to the airport nursery to be kept for future use. The glass-reinforced concrete rocks were moved to the basement one garden at Terminal 3.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A worker transplanting Dracaena fragrans plants from Terminal 2 into the green wall that spans 350m across the baggage belt area of the Terminal 3 departure hall late last month.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Landscape technician Perumal Ravi, 50, watering the Licuala grandis palms from Terminal 2 at the airport nursery.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The koi in this pond in the Terminal 4 transit area have been moved out and rehoused at the contractor’s farm. The plants continue to do well with the help of growth lights at the garden.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers transferring glass-reinforced concrete rocks from Terminal 2 to the basement one garden at Terminal 3 late last month. Each rock weighs 10kg to 15kg.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Cleaners continue to do their work periodically at Terminal 4 to keep the place in good condition, even though the terminal has suspended operations temporarily. The airlines based here and in Terminal 2 have been reallocated to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The closed departure hall at Changi Airport Terminal 2, on Aug 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
An empty arrival hall at Changi Airport Terminal 2, on Aug 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Empty check-in counters at Changi Airport Terminal 2 departure hall, on Aug 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The last remaining analogue flight information display flip board between check-in rows 3 and 4 at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2, on Aug 26, 2020. The other flip board was taken down in February 2020 and its components has been tran
The last remaining analogue flight information display flip board between check-in rows 3 and 4 at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2, on Aug 26, 2020. The other flip board was taken down in February 2020 and its components has been transferred to the Heritage Conservation Centre to be added to the National Collection. This last remaining flip board will be retired as well and will eventually be placed in a different part of the airport as a display piece for visitors.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers transplanting Spathiphyllum (Peace Lilies) retrieved from Terminal 2 to the baggage belt area of Terminal 3 on Aug 26, 2020. This is to replace the plants which have withered during the Circuit Breaker period.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers transplanting Spathiphyllum (Peace Lilies) retrieved from Terminal 2 to the baggage belt area of Terminal 3 on Aug 26, 2020. This is to replace the plants which have withered during the Circuit Breaker period.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers repotting a Licuala grandis palm retrieved from Terminal 2 at Changi Airport Nursery, on Aug 26, 2020. The palm was dug up from the landscape area at the terminal and has to be repotted so that it can be kept for future use.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
An empty departure hall at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Aug 26, 2020. Terminal 4 operations are temporarily suspended from May 16, 2020, due to the small number of flights still operating in the terminal. Airlines based in Terminal 4 will operate out
An empty departure hall at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Aug 26, 2020. Terminal 4 operations are temporarily suspended from May 16, 2020, due to the small number of flights still operating in the terminal. Airlines based in Terminal 4 will operate out of Terminals 1 or 3.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Growth lights are switched on from 7am to 7pm daily for the Ficus trees, in addition to the sunlight filtering in from the windows at the Boulevard of Trees in Terminal 4, on Aug 26, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Rows of SilkAir, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines aeroplanes parked in airside at Changi Airport Terminal 4, on Aug 26, 2020. Terminal 4 operations are temporarily suspended from May 16, 2020, due to the small number of flights still operating in the t
Rows of SilkAir, Jetstar and Singapore Airlines aeroplanes parked in airside at Changi Airport Terminal 4, on Aug 26, 2020. Terminal 4 operations are temporarily suspended from May 16, 2020, due to the small number of flights still operating in the terminal. Airlines based in Terminal 4 will operate out of Terminals 1 or 3.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A worker marking a Ficus tree which needs to be inspected further with red and white tape in the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 4, on Aug 26, 2020. More than 100 Ficus trees are still doing well there because there is sunlight and an autom
A worker marking a Ficus tree which needs to be inspected further with red and white tape in the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 4, on Aug 26, 2020. More than 100 Ficus trees are still doing well there because there is sunlight and an automatic watering system in place.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Workers moving a Licuala grandis palm using a trolley in the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2, on Aug 26, 2020. The palms were being transferred to the Changi Airport Nursery, to be kept for future use.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Plants, koi, landscaping items from Changi's T2 and T4 rehoused in other parts of airport

Published: 
1 hour ago
Photojournalist
yaohui@sph.com.sg

More than 800 plants have been retrieved from Changi Airport Terminal 2 and transplanted to landscaped areas in Terminal 3 and to the airport's nursery for future use.

About 1.5 tonnes of pumice stones, over 50 garden slabs and more than 100 rocks and boulders were also placed in Terminal 3 and along Airport Boulevard.

Terminal 2 is closed for 18 months from May 1 to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But this will also facilitate earlier completion of planned upgrading works.

The Terminal 2 expansion project was scheduled for completion in 2024, but with the suspension of operations, the works may be finished a year ahead of time.

The upgraded Terminal 2 will have more greenery and provide more space for travellers and visitors, said Changi Airport Group (CAG).

There will also be more self-service check-in facilities, new baggage belts and refreshed food and beverage offerings.

Operations at Terminal 4 were also suspended from May 16 to make the best use of resources as there was a sharp drop in flight movements, CAG said in a statement on May 12.

Airlines based in Terminal 2 and Terminal 4 have been reallocated to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

Preparation for the upgrading works, which included moving plants and rocks to other sites, started last month, amid phase two of Singapore's reopening.

"This transfer started with the removal of smaller flowering plants such as Anthurium, followed by larger plants such as the Licuala grandis palm and landscape materials such as glass-reinforced concrete rocks, garden slabs, rocks and driftwood ornaments," said Mr Khaja Nazimuddeen, general manager of horticulture in airport operations management at CAG.

The koi at Terminal 4 have been moved to the contractor's farm, while the koi at Terminal 2 are being kept in a basement tank at Terminal 1 so that they can be continued to be cared for by staff. They are fed twice daily.

  • MOVED OUT

  • >60 KOI FROM T2 AND T4

    1.5 tonnes PUMICE STONES

    >100 ROCKS AND BOULDERS

    800 PLANTS AND MORE FROM T2

At Terminal 4, some plants have been left there and continue to do well because they are in locations with natural lighting.

In addition, there are growth lights installed above them that are switched on from 7am to 7pm daily.

Automatic watering systems installed reduce the need for manpower to water the plants, said Mr Khaja.

About 15 staff were involved in moving the plants and more than 60 koi, as well as landscaping materials, from the gardens of Terminals 2 and 4.

