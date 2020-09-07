Winds of change

More than 800 plants have been retrieved from Changi Airport Terminal 2 and transplanted to landscaped areas in Terminal 3 and to the airport's nursery for future use.

About 1.5 tonnes of pumice stones, over 50 garden slabs and more than 100 rocks and boulders were also placed in Terminal 3 and along Airport Boulevard.

Terminal 2 is closed for 18 months from May 1 to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But this will also facilitate earlier completion of planned upgrading works.

The Terminal 2 expansion project was scheduled for completion in 2024, but with the suspension of operations, the works may be finished a year ahead of time.

The upgraded Terminal 2 will have more greenery and provide more space for travellers and visitors, said Changi Airport Group (CAG).

There will also be more self-service check-in facilities, new baggage belts and refreshed food and beverage offerings.

Operations at Terminal 4 were also suspended from May 16 to make the best use of resources as there was a sharp drop in flight movements, CAG said in a statement on May 12.

Airlines based in Terminal 2 and Terminal 4 have been reallocated to Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

Preparation for the upgrading works, which included moving plants and rocks to other sites, started last month, amid phase two of Singapore's reopening.

"This transfer started with the removal of smaller flowering plants such as Anthurium, followed by larger plants such as the Licuala grandis palm and landscape materials such as glass-reinforced concrete rocks, garden slabs, rocks and driftwood ornaments," said Mr Khaja Nazimuddeen, general manager of horticulture in airport operations management at CAG.

The koi at Terminal 4 have been moved to the contractor's farm, while the koi at Terminal 2 are being kept in a basement tank at Terminal 1 so that they can be continued to be cared for by staff. They are fed twice daily.

MOVED OUT

>60 KOI FROM T2 AND T4 1.5 tonnes PUMICE STONES >100 ROCKS AND BOULDERS 800 PLANTS AND MORE FROM T2

At Terminal 4, some plants have been left there and continue to do well because they are in locations with natural lighting.

In addition, there are growth lights installed above them that are switched on from 7am to 7pm daily.

Automatic watering systems installed reduce the need for manpower to water the plants, said Mr Khaja.

About 15 staff were involved in moving the plants and more than 60 koi, as well as landscaping materials, from the gardens of Terminals 2 and 4.