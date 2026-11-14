Window of speciality store in Holland Village smashed; police investigating

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In photos shared by the owner, a rock could be seen on the ground outside the store.

SINGAPORE – After Anna’s Gourmet in Holland Village closed for the day on Nov 11, its owner was in for an unpleasant surprise in the form of a shattered window.

In an Instagram post on Nov 12, Anna Jaeger, the owner of the speciality store, said that someone had smashed the shop’s window with a rock at night.

The post showed the storefront window with a large crack and a hole.

“I am personally very disappointed to see such an act of vandalism... This is very ‘un-Singaporean’, after many years living and working here,” wrote Jaeger, whose store sells food and drinks from Central and Eastern Europe, including wine, caviar and cheese.

In a reply to The Straits Times on Nov 14 , she said that a Chip Bee Gardens resident had alerted her to the incident, which happened at around 8pm.

Jaeger went to the shop immediately and filed a police report that same evening.

Other photos in the post showed a rock on the ground outside the store.

Jaeger said the window had not been repaired as at Nov 14 , but business was running as usual.

“We are very appreciative of the many supportive messages received from customers and Chip Bee Garden residents,” she said.

The police said in a media reply on Nov 13 that a report had been lodged and that they were looking into the matter.