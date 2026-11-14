Straitstimes.com header logo

Window of speciality store in Holland Village smashed; police investigating

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In photos shared by the owner, a rock could be seen on the ground outside the store.

In photos shared by the owner, a rock could be seen on the ground outside the store.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ANNA JAEGER

avatar-alt

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – After Anna’s Gourmet in Holland Village closed for the day on Nov 11, its owner was in for an unpleasant surprise in the form of a shattered window.

In an Instagram post on Nov 12, Anna Jaeger, the owner of the speciality store, said that someone had smashed the shop’s window with a rock at night.

The post showed the storefront window with a large crack and a hole.

“I am personally very disappointed to see such an act of vandalism... This is very ‘un-Singaporean’, after many years living and working here,” wrote Jaeger, whose store sells food and drinks from Central and Eastern Europe, including wine, caviar and cheese.

In a reply to The Straits Times on Nov 14, she said that a Chip Bee Gardens resident had alerted her to the incident, which happened at around 8pm.

Jaeger went to the shop immediately and filed a police report that same evening.

Other photos in the post showed a rock on the ground outside the store.

Jaeger said the window had not been repaired as at Nov 14, but business was running as usual.

“We are very appreciative of the many supportive messages received from customers and Chip Bee Garden residents,” she said.

The police said in a media reply on Nov 13 that a report had been lodged and that they were looking into the matter.

More on this topic
Man arrested after allegedly smashing car side windows, stealing items in Tengah, Bukit Batok
Man who allegedly shattered glass door at Police Cantonment Complex charged with vandalism
See more on

Windows

Police

Vandalism

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.