Window of speciality store in Holland Village smashed; police investigating
SINGAPORE – After Anna’s Gourmet in Holland Village closed for the day on Nov 11, its owner was in for an unpleasant surprise in the form of a shattered window.
In an Instagram post on Nov 12, Anna Jaeger, the owner of the speciality store, said that someone had smashed the shop’s window with a rock at night.
The post showed the storefront window with a large crack and a hole.
“I am personally very disappointed to see such an act of vandalism... This is very ‘un-Singaporean’, after many years living and working here,” wrote Jaeger, whose store sells food and drinks from Central and Eastern Europe, including wine, caviar and cheese.
In a reply to The Straits Times on Nov 14, she said that a Chip Bee Gardens resident had alerted her to the incident, which happened at around 8pm.
Jaeger went to the shop immediately and filed a police report that same evening.
Other photos in the post showed a rock on the ground outside the store.
Jaeger said the window had not been repaired as at Nov 14, but business was running as usual.
“We are very appreciative of the many supportive messages received from customers and Chip Bee Garden residents,” she said.
The police said in a media reply on Nov 13 that a report had been lodged and that they were looking into the matter.