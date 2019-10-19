Win tickets to popular zombie survivor game

It will be a battle with zombies on Oct 26 at the National Stadium during Zedtown Asia: Battle for Singapore.

Zedtown is an immersive live-action survivor versus zombie game which has seen multiple sell-out sessions and attracted thousands of players in Australia and the United States since the game's inception in 2012.

In the latest instalment of Zedtown, Singapore is overrun by zombies and in a state of emergency.

Players have to fight the undead, armed with Nerf blasters.

SPH Rewards is giving away 20 pairs of tickets (worth $120 per pair) to this thrilling game.

To take part, look for this giveaway in the Rewards section of the SPH Rewards app and click on the "join" button to answer a simple question. The contest ends tomorrow.

Tickets for Zedtown Asia: Battle for Singapore are also available at www.sportshub.com.sg/ZedtownSG.

There will be two sessions: Noon and 6.30pm, with ticket prices starting from $60 for individuals, and $54 each for groups of four.

Players need to be 18 years old and above to take part.