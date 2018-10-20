Win tickets to Mamma Mia!

The musical Mamma Mia! returns to Singapore at the Sands Theatre (Marina Bay Sands). It will play from Nov 3 to Nov 18 as part of the show's international tour.

Mamma Mia! has been called "the sunniest of all musicals" (Sunday Express), and it is set on a Greek island.

This tale of love, friendship and identity is told through the timeless hits of Abba. Sophie's quest to discover the father she has never known brings her mother, Donna, face to face with three men from her distant romantic past.

The rest is a feel-good and exhilarating musical romp.

Readers of The Straits Times have a chance to win a pair of tickets worth $162 each. This is for the performance on Nov 16 at 8pm.

To win, simply take the following steps:

Download the SPH Rewards app

Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section;

Save the deal to your e-wallet;

Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and fill in the contest form;

Please include your Name, mobile number, and address in the e-mail.

Terms and conditions apply and the contest ends on Nov 4.