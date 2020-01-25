Win tickets for Pentatonix

Award-winning vocal group Pentatonix returns to Singapore with the Pentatonix - The World Tour Singapore 2020 at The Star Theatre on Feb 11.

The acclaimed a cappella group - comprising Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee - is best known and adored by fans around the world for its pop-style arrangements of modern hits with vocal harmonies, basslines, riffing, percussion and beatboxing.

Tickets for the concert start at $108, and are available via www.sistic.com or booking hotline 6348-5555.

