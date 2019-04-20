Win seven-course omakase meal for two

Do you know that hidden within Nanyang Technological University's Alumni House in Marina Square is a bistro and bar?

The Revel Bistro & Bar is managed by Neo Group, one of Singapore's most popular events caterers. It serves international and local cuisine and artisanal cocktails.

The recommended choice at The Revel is Relish, a new seven-course omakase meal ($91.81 per person). One of the star items on this menu is the Rendang Style Lamb Rack with Honey Pineapple Kerabu Salsa.

And for subscribers of The Straits Times, The Revel Bistro & Bar is offering seven readers the Relish menu for two.

To take part in the contest, look for this giveaway in the Rewards section of the SPH Rewards app and answer this question: Where is The Revel Bistro & Bar located?

The contest ends on April 21 at 11pm.