Win a visit to British envoy's home

Subscribers of The Straits Times have a chance to be participants of Trafalgar's exclusive Be My Guest event at Eden Hall, the residence of the British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman and his wife Anne Wightman.

Mr Wightman will be reading from 200 Years Of Singapore And The United Kingdom, a book he co-edited with Professor Tommy Koh. After this, Mrs Wightman will give a tour of Eden Hall. There will also be a presentation on the sustainable ways one can travel in the UK.

The Be My Guest event will take place on March 23 and is co-hosted by Trafalgar and the British High Commission in Singapore.

Below are instructions on how you can win one of the 20 pairs of invites to the event. The contest ends on March 8.

* Download the SPH Rewards app.

* Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

* Save the deal to your e-wallet.



British High Commissioner Scott Wightman will be giving a book reading at Eden Hall. PHOTO: STRAITS TIMES PRESS



* Press the "Join" button on the top right and complete the sentence in no more than 100 words:

I want to visit Eden Hall to find out more about Singapore-UK bicentennial ties because...