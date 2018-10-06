Win a foodie trip for 2 and meet celebrity chefs

The Margaret River Gourmet Escape in Perth is one of the biggest food events in Australia.

Held between Nov 16 and Nov 18, highlights include Supper with Nigella Lawson at Xanadu Wines (with a decadent spread of late-night treats, great wines and a pre-signed copy of Lawson's book At My Table), a gourmet beach BBQ dinner with Rick and Jack Stein, feast in the forest with Jeremy Chan of London's Ikoyi and indulging in the world of culinary excitement at the Gourmet Village at Leeuwin Winery Estate.

Visit gourmetescape.com.au to find out more.

Readers of The Straits Times have a chance to win a foodie experience for two worth $10,000. This will include return flights, accommodation, and selected event tickets and exclusive experiences.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Download the SPH Rewards app.

Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

Save the deal to your e-wallet.

Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following: Why I want to go for the Margaret River Gourmet Escape.

Contest ends on Oct 12.

The winner must be able to travel from Nov 16 to Nov 19.

Terms and conditions apply.