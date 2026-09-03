Will HDB prices rise with new income ceilings and removal of wait-out period?

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If you’re a private condominium owner looking to downgrade, or a family considering buying a BTO flat, the two recent housing policy changes would have brought some relief.

If you own a private condominium unit and are looking to downgrade, or a family considering buying a BTO flat, the two recent housing policy changes would have brought some relief.

In July, the 15-month wait-out period for private residential property owners who want to buy a non-subsidised HDB resale flat was lifted.

In his National Day Rally speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the income ceiling for BTO flats and new executive condominiums (ECs) will be raised, and first-timers with children will get more ballot chances.



How will these moves affect housing prices, and will there be more million-dollar flats as demand goes up? Also, with more people qualifying for a BTO, will it be harder to get a flat?

Chief researcher and strategist at Realion (Orange Tee & ETC) Group Christine Sun, and chief research officer at Mogul.sg Nicholas Mak, share their views on what moves we could possibly see in the property market.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:55 Three groups who will benefit

6:40 Will BTO application rates surge?

9:00 Why million-dollar flats still sell

12:55 Did the income ceiling for ECs need to be raised?

17:14 Should the Govt claw back EC subsidies?

25:48 Will BTOs get more expensive?

30:35 Why Nicholas doesn’t see the singles eligibility age dropping

37:36 Will there be an oversupply in ‘ulu’ areas?

41:32 Why so many 2-room flats?

44:53 No 3-room flats is ‘a bit too extreme’: Nicholas

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Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim

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