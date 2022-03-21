Wild wild wet

For her son Hafiz's fourth birthday in January, Madam May Yuharliena decided to do something unusual.

She let him get dirty and muddy.

The 35-year-old pre-school educator sent him off for a walk through a forest in the west of Singapore where Hafiz fashioned an old-school fishing net from a T-shirt and some sticks and used it to fish. He also frolicked with other children in the muddy water.

The idea occurred to Madam May after she came across a social media post about longkang (drain) fishing, the flagship programme of children's outdoor experience provider Longkang Adventures, and felt the experience would be beneficial for her son.

"I want my child to play outdoors. I had been wanting to enrol him (in this programme) since last year, so the moment he turned four - the minimum age - I signed him up immediately," she said.

Longkang Adventures is the brainchild of Mr Nor Akasha Abdul Rahman.

The 37-year-old started the firm in October 2020 after he was forced to close his food business due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He would seek solace by hiking in the forest.

The former freelance outdoor camp instructor always had an affinity for nature as his father would take him camping from the time he was eight years old.

Mr Nor Akasha posted pictures from his hikes on social media, which led to people reaching out to request that he take their children along to experience the outdoors.

The name Longkang Adventures was inspired by his childhood memories of playing in drains with friends.

Strong demand led him to create other programmes, such as raft building, where participants learn the principles of building a raft by creating miniature rafts with sticks and string, before getting the opportunity to ride on an actual raft made by Mr Nor Akasha.

There is also a junior survivor programme where Mr Nor Akasha imparts skills such as building shelters and starting a fire in the wild.

Each session is about three hours over one or two days with no overnight stays.

Prices range from $55 to $75 for a one-day programme, to $140 for a two-day programme.

Mr Nor Akasha estimates that about 25 per cent of his clients are repeat customers. The programmes are open to children from four to 12 years old, and take place every weekend and every day during the school holidays.

Longkang Adventures' ethos is to let children be children. The parents' involvement in the sessions ends when they drop them off.

Mr Nor Akasha said that when their parents are not there, children tend to be more immersed in the experience and more willing to step out of their comfort zone - an important factor that allows them to enjoy the programmes.

Early in the programme, he makes an effort to condition participants into being comfortable with getting dirty by having them navigate muddy puddles and cross knee-deep streams. By the end of the session, the most challenging part is getting the children out of the water because they are having so much fun, he said.

Mr Nor Akasha admitted there are risks involved in attending these programmes, and does not offer guarantees that they are completely accident-proof.

Children have received minor scrapes and cuts, but no major injuries, he added.

"There is risk in everything. I don't believe in wrapping children up in a safety net. Understanding danger is better than putting a complete stop to everything because it is dangerous. Share why it is dangerous, and help them understand why it is dangerous. For example, a knife in itself is not dangerous. It is dangerous only when misused," he said.

That does not mean safety is secondary. Mr Nor Akasha thoroughly scouts the location of every programme before he opens it to the children.

He also repeatedly imparts safety tips, such as walking sideways - instead of pointing one's feet forward - when negotiating tricky terrain, to minimise the risk of falling.

Mr Nor Akasha handles all aspects of the business, from social media marketing to conducting the programmes. When there are bigger groups, he engages freelance coaches.

He hopes to eventually hire a team of full-time coaches if demand spikes so he can spend more time with his wife Yanah, 34, and three daughters, aged seven, three and one.

One satisfied customer is Madam Nur Farhana Mohd Salleh, 36, whose two children, aged six and nine, attended a raft building session. Even though the children came home with dirty clothes and mud-soaked shoes, she plans to be a repeat customer.

Said Madam Nur Farhana: "I will be signing them up for more programmes. The kids usually don't like to get dirty but I want them to try something new. In my childhood, I played outside so I want them to experience all this."